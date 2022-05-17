site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Albert Abreu: Starting rehab stint
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Abreu (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock later in the week, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Abreu landed on the 15-day injured list May 3 due to a sprained ankle, and he's continuing to ramp up his activity. He'll likely get a few relief appearances in the minors before being activated.
