Abreu allowed three walks over a scoreless third of an inning in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Oakland.

The Rangers had planned to use multiple pitchers to get through Sunday's game, but Abreu's abbreviated showing forced manager Chris Woodward to adjust on the fly. Thankfully, left-hander Brett Martin rescued Abreu's mess by getting the final two batters in the fifth inning via strikeout. Sunday's walk-fest didn't hurt Abreu, but he's encountered some adversity in his four outings thus far. The right-hander has allowed only one run, but given up three hits, four walks and hit a batter while striking out six over 5.1 innings.