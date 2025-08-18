The Rangers recalled Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Jake Burger (wrist). Osuna has slashed only .158/.290/.211 in 34 contests for the Rangers this season. With Adolis Garcia (ankle) and Sam Haggerty (ankle) out, Osuna could see some action in the outfield on days super utility player Josh Smith is used in the infield.