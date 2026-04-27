Osuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, the left-handed-hitting Osuna has drawn starts in three of the Rangers' ensuing six games. Two of Osuna's three absences have come against left-handed pitching, so the 23-year-old looks like he could be deployed in the strong side of a platoon in left field with either Sam Haggerty or Ezequiel Duran until Wyatt Langford (forearm) is ready to return from the injured list.