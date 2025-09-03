Osuna started in right field and went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Osuna filled in for injured right-fielder Adolis Garcia (quadriceps). Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Garcia will be down for a few days, per MLB.com. The lefty hitting Osuna started against a righty and could get another start Wednesday against right-hander Zac Gallen.