Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Fills in for injured teammate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Osuna started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.
All of Osuna's offensive activity came in the fifth inning, when he walked, stole a base and scored on a Corey Seager single. The theft was his first in 17 games since having his contract selected at the end of May. Osuna got the start after Wyatt Langford reported tightness in his left side. Evan Carter moved to center field to replace Langford in the field, while Osuna replaced him in the order.
