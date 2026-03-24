Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Opening season at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Osuna hit .313 and swiped four bags over 13 spring games, but it wasn't quite enough to earn him a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. He got his first taste of big-league action a season ago, slashing .212/.313/.278 with two home run, 15 RBI, five stolen bases and 12 runs over 63 games, and he should be in line for more big-league opportunities at some point this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Rare homer in victory•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Gaining foothold in lineup•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Fills in at right field•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Sitting versus righty again•
-
Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: On bench against righty•