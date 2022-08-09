Osuna was recently promoted to High-A Hickory and has hit .261/.280/.435 with a homer and a steal through his first six games there.

Osuna's final line for Single-A Down East is a sharp .313/.397/.467 with nine home runs, 32 steals and a 36:50 BB:K. While the steals pop off the page, he did get caught 15 times in Single-A (and twice in his first three attempts since the promotion), so it wouldn't be incredibly surprising if Osuna runs less as he proceeds through the minors. He has a great sense of the strike zone and a decent bit of pop, but for Osuna to become an outfield regular in the majors one day, he'll probably need to muscle up a little bit more and/or get more efficient with his base stealing.