Osuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over Cleveland.

It was just the second homer of the year for Osuna, who went deep for the first time since July 1 against Baltimore. The outfielder is trying to salvage a poor season at the plate with a strong showing in September. Osuna is hitting .300 over 60 at-bats this month, bringing his average for the year up to .211 to go with 13 RBI and five stolen bases across 147 at-bats.