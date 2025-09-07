Osuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Osuna had started in right field in each of the Rangers' last three matchups with right-handed pitchers, but the left-handed-hitting rookie will give way to Cody Freeman while the Astros send southpaw Framber Valdez on the hill for the series finale. With Adolis Garcia (quadriceps) on the injured list, Osuna looks poised to occupy a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield until Garcia is activated.