Osuna has a .321/.407/.476 batting line with eight home runs, 30 steals and a 34:47 BB:K through 71 games for Single-A Down East.

The 19-year-old has run wild on the bases, for better or worse -- he's been caught 14 times, so he'll have to improve that rate to continue getting green lights at higher levels. His power output has also fallen off dramatically from early in the year, as he's homered just once in his last 32 games -- yet he's managed to hit .314 with a .380 OBP and 16 steals in that span. Osuna's still not getting much attention despite his strong early returns, but with his solid sense of the strike zone and good speed, he remains a prospect to watch.