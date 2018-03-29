Claudio isn't expected to be in the mix for saves to begin the season with manager Jeff Banister indicating that Keone Kela is the team's preferred ninth-inning option, with Kevin Jepsen next in line after Kela, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Claudio served as the Rangers' primary end gamer during the second half last season and finished with a 2.50 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11 saves across 82.2 innings, but his lack of strikeout stuff and left-handedness almost made him a dubious long-term answer at the back of the bullpen. He's still expected to fill a key role in relief and could often be called upon to record three-plus outs in high-leverage spots, but most of Claudio's fantasy value will fall by the wayside with Banister prepared to turn to Kela in the majority of save situations. Armed with a mid-to-high-90s fastball and with proven success against hitters from both sides of the plate, Kela has the skill set to build up security in the closing role quickly. It's thus difficult to imagine Claudio reentering the picture for saves, especially since he's no better than third in line with Jepsen, another hard-throwing right-hander, representing the clear top alternative to Kela at this juncture.