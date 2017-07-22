Claudio tossed two scoreless innings and was credited with the win in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Rays in 10 innings.

Claudio faced the minimum six batters in the outing, allowing a base hit to Steven Souza to lead off the bottom of the 10th before generating a double-play ball. While Friday's appearance didn't count as a save situation, Claudio's entry into the contest in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame illustrates that he clearly has the trust of manager Jeff Banister in high-leverage spots. After collecting the Rangers' most recent two saves, Claudio remains the leading candidate to close out games, but as a soft-tossing lefty, he might not have much staying power in the role. Keone Kela, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, warrants stashing in most deeper leagues in the event Claudio eventually transitions back to setup duties.