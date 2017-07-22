Rangers' Alex Claudio: Captures win in relief Friday
Claudio tossed two scoreless innings and was credited with the win in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Rays in 10 innings.
Claudio faced the minimum six batters in the outing, allowing a base hit to Steven Souza to lead off the bottom of the 10th before generating a double-play ball. While Friday's appearance didn't count as a save situation, Claudio's entry into the contest in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame illustrates that he clearly has the trust of manager Jeff Banister in high-leverage spots. After collecting the Rangers' most recent two saves, Claudio remains the leading candidate to close out games, but as a soft-tossing lefty, he might not have much staying power in the role. Keone Kela, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, warrants stashing in most deeper leagues in the event Claudio eventually transitions back to setup duties.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Notches third save Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Nabs save Friday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Finishes out Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Could be short-term option to close•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Finishes out Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Covers three innings in relief•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...