Rangers' Alex Claudio: Closes out White Sox with two-inning save
Claudio tossed two innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out three batters to register his seventh save of the season in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox.
After retiring the side in the eighth inning, Claudio surrendered a leadoff homer and then a single to kick of the ninth, but settled down thereafter to end the White Sox rally. Claudio has generally shown an ability to keep the ball in the yard -- the home run was first he'd allowed since May 25 -- and has upped his strikeout rate of late, attributes that could allow him to stick as the team's closer the rest of the way, despite his underwhelming repertoire. Since picking up his first save July 14 following Matt Bush's removal from the ninth-inning role, Claudio has registered a 1.86 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 19.1 innings in his 14 appearances.
