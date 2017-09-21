Claudio gave up a hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Mariners.

After the Rangers exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning it didn't look like Claudio's services would be needed, but after Matt Bush failed to record an out to begin the eighth, manager Jeff Banister elected to take no chances and turned to his closer. The lefty likely won't be available Thursday, but expect him to see heavy use down stretch as the club tries to close the gap on the Twins for the final wild-card spot in the AL.