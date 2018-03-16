Claudio pitched a clean inning in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Claudio, who has not allowed a hit in five spring innings, continues to defy the radar gun. He manages to confound hitters with a fastball clocked in the mid-80s and the slowest changeup in the majors last year, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. That changeup was a terrific out pitch for him in 2017, as batters were 18-for-111 (.162) off it, and he recorded 35 of his 56 outs using the change. Claudio doesn't have typical closer stuff, but he's getting outs, which is job No. 1 for a ninth-inning guy, and is making a strong case for the closer's job based on his spring numbers.