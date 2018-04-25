Claudio has a 7.59 ERA with opponents hitting .400 against him through 10.2 innings over 13 games.

Claudio came out of nowhere last season to become the Rangers' closer, but the soft-tossing left-hander has fooled nobody in 2018. He has a minor-league option remaining and it could be used as Texas welcomes back Doug Fister (hip) from the disabled list Wednesday and Tony Barnette (shoulder) possibly Friday.

