Rangers' Alex Claudio: Locks down ninth for 11th save
Claudio worked around one hit and struck out two batters to turn in a scoreless ninth inning and claim the save in the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.
The Rangers have netted Claudio only 12 save chances since he took over as the team's primary closer in early July, with the southpaw converting 10 of them. Though he's had a strong season with a 2.50 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 82.2 innings, Claudio's lack of premium heat -- his fastball usually sits in the mid-to-upper 80s -- and dearth of strikeouts may not make the Rangers comfortable proceeding with him as their closer in 2018. It will be worthwhile to track the Rangers' offseason moves to address their bullpen in order to get a better read on where Claudio fits in entering spring training.
