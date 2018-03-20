Rangers' Alex Claudio: More value early in games
Claudio, who ended the 2017 season as Texas' closer, may not resume that role this season, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "He is so much more valuable than just waiting for a save opportunity," manager Jeff Banister said. "Save opportunities don't show up every night. I'll go back, we pined over closing out games last year, and early on, it was not the ninth inning that was the issue. It was getting to the ninth. We've got to close innings out, period."
It should be noted that Claudio is not out of the running to close games, but obviously Banister feels he can be more valuable to the team pitching multiple innings and high-leverage situations that pop up earlier than the ninth inning. If Claudio does not reprise the closer's role, then who does? The first names on the list are Jake Diekman and Keone Kela, with Tim Lincecum's name being floated.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Overcomes illness, pitches Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Unavailable Sunday due to illness•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Extends hitless streak•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Has value in multiple bullpen roles•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Competing for closer duties•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Locks down ninth for 11th save•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...