Claudio, who ended the 2017 season as Texas' closer, may not resume that role this season, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "He is so much more valuable than just waiting for a save opportunity," manager Jeff Banister said. "Save opportunities don't show up every night. I'll go back, we pined over closing out games last year, and early on, it was not the ninth inning that was the issue. It was getting to the ninth. We've got to close innings out, period."

It should be noted that Claudio is not out of the running to close games, but obviously Banister feels he can be more valuable to the team pitching multiple innings and high-leverage situations that pop up earlier than the ninth inning. If Claudio does not reprise the closer's role, then who does? The first names on the list are Jake Diekman and Keone Kela, with Tim Lincecum's name being floated.