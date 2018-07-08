Rangers' Alex Claudio: Needed for long relief
Claudio pitched the final three innings, giving up five hits and striking out four, in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.
Claudio and Matt Moore both were needed for long relief stints when Cole Hamels was bounced after just two-thirds of an inning. He entered the season as a candidate to close games for the Rangers, but Claudio doesn't have the kind of stuff a traditional closer possesses, so he's been relegated to middle relief.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Has option left•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: No relief in Saturday's loss•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Picks up one-out save Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Succeeds in high-leverage spot•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: At least third in line for saves•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: More value early in games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?