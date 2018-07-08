Claudio pitched the final three innings, giving up five hits and striking out four, in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

Claudio and Matt Moore both were needed for long relief stints when Cole Hamels was bounced after just two-thirds of an inning. He entered the season as a candidate to close games for the Rangers, but Claudio doesn't have the kind of stuff a traditional closer possesses, so he's been relegated to middle relief.