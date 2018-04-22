Claudio (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits without getting an out in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

Claudio, who finished up 2017 as the Rangers' closer and was in the mix for the job until the final days of spring training, has allowed crooked numbers in three of his 12 outings and sports an 8.10 ERA. Opposing batters are raking against him, hitting .396 while making hard contact 42 percent of the time. When he puts men on base, they score 44 percent of the time -- well below the norm of 28-to-30 percent. For guys like Claudio, whose fastball velocity lives in the mid 80s -- location is paramount. An inch here or there, and a batter can put a barrel on a slow moving ball.