Claudio pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit to earn his fourth save Saturday against the Rays.

Claudio was protecting a one-run lead and was able to successfully convert his third save opportunity over the last five games. For now, he appears to be the preferred closer of choice for the team, and if he can maintain his 2.42 ERA along with his 1.02 WHIP, it's possible that the lefty could remain in this role unless he runs into significant struggles. That said, there are no guarantees in this bullpen right now, but fantasy managers should continue to use him until further notice.