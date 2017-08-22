Claudio yielded a run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings, but claimed his seventh save of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

While Claudio was charged with a run for the third time in five contests, he was at his best when it mattered most Monday. After Jose Leclerc walked the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run at the plate, Claudio was called upon to put out the fire and rose to the occasion, coaxing an inning-ending groundout from Jefry Marte. The Angels were able to make things interesting in the ninth with a pair of singles and a walk, but with a three-run cushion, Claudio had plenty of wiggle room. With a 2.38 ERA and 15:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings in August, Claudio hasn't provided any reason for manager Jeff Banister to pull him off closing duties, so he should be on track to see the bulk of the save chances the rest of the way as the Rangers look to chase down a wild-card spot.