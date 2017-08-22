Rangers' Alex Claudio: Notches seventh save
Claudio yielded a run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings, but claimed his seventh save of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.
While Claudio was charged with a run for the third time in five contests, he was at his best when it mattered most Monday. After Jose Leclerc walked the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run at the plate, Claudio was called upon to put out the fire and rose to the occasion, coaxing an inning-ending groundout from Jefry Marte. The Angels were able to make things interesting in the ninth with a pair of singles and a walk, but with a three-run cushion, Claudio had plenty of wiggle room. With a 2.38 ERA and 15:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings in August, Claudio hasn't provided any reason for manager Jeff Banister to pull him off closing duties, so he should be on track to see the bulk of the save chances the rest of the way as the Rangers look to chase down a wild-card spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Closes out White Sox with two-inning save•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Works around mess to finish out game•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Picks up clean save Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Takes loss in relief Monday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Tosses perfect ninth inning•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Notches fourth save Saturday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...