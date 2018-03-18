Rangers' Alex Claudio: Overcomes illness, pitches Sunday
Claudio, who was initially scratched from Sunday's game against the Angels, recovered in time to pitch the seventh inning. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one.
Claudio had been pretty clean up until Sunday's outing and could retain the closer's role he assumed over the second half of 2017. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't named a closer yet, but Claudio figures to be part of the game-finishing solution along with Keone Kela and Jake Diekman.
