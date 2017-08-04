Claudio struck out one batter in a clean 13-pitch ninth inning against the Twins to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Claudio allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings during Monday's loss but has bounced back nicely in his previous two appearances. The 25-year-old currently holds a 2.50 ERA and will need to continue putting together solid performances if he hopes to hold down his ninth-inning role.