Rangers' Alex Claudio: Picks up ninth save Tuesday
Claudio worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to notch his ninth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.
After blowing a couple of saves earlier in September, Claudio has converted his last two opportunities and seems to have righted the ship. Expect the 25-year-old lefty to remain in the closer role down the stretch as the Rangers try to make a late push into the wild-card picture.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Grabs save with scoreless ninth•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Blows lead Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Credited with win Friday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Concedes run in non-save situation•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Notches seventh save•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Closes out White Sox with two-inning save•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...