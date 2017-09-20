Play

Claudio worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to notch his ninth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

After blowing a couple of saves earlier in September, Claudio has converted his last two opportunities and seems to have righted the ship. Expect the 25-year-old lefty to remain in the closer role down the stretch as the Rangers try to make a late push into the wild-card picture.

