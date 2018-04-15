Rangers' Alex Claudio: Picks up one-out save Saturday
Claudio recorded the final out of Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros to pick up his first save of the season.
Keone Kela worked a scoreless ninth inning to get the win, then Chris Martin came on to get the first two outs in the 10th before Claudio finished things off. The left-hander has stumbled out to a 5.87 ERA through his first eight appearances (7.2 innings) this season, but manager Jeff Banister still seems willing to trust him in high-leverage situations. Don't count Claudio out of the saves mix on days when Kela is unavailable.
