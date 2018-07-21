Claudio (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Claudio landed on the disabled list with the ankle sprain prior to the All-Star break, and returns having spent the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 26-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 41.2 innings this season, and his 12.4-percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired.

More News
Our Latest Stories