Rangers' Alex Claudio: Returns from disabled list
Claudio (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Claudio landed on the disabled list with the ankle sprain prior to the All-Star break, and returns having spent the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 26-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 41.2 innings this season, and his 12.4-percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired.
