Claudio threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one, and picked up his first hold in Friday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

The Rangers' bullpen, much maligned in 2017, delivered in the game's highest-leverage moment. Houston loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but right-hander Chris Martin followed by Claudio each fanned a batter to preserve the lead. Claudio finished last year as the Rangers' closer, but manager Jeff Banister wants to reserve the lefty for moments exactly like the one he succeeded in Friday. Claudio may get some save opportunities during the season, but most of his work will come between the sixth and eighth innings.