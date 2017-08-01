Rangers' Alex Claudio: Takes loss in relief Monday
Claudio gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings to take the loss in relief in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners.
The outing ended a streak of seven consecutive scoreless appearances for the lefty, but in fairness, he worked deeper than he had in any game since June 6. While he's picked up three of the Rangers' four saves since Matt Bush was ousted from the end-gamer role in late June, Claudio's background as a long reliever along with his lack of strikeout stuff won't result in him being deployed strictly as a traditional three-out closer. Instead, it's likely that manager Jeff Banister will dole out save opportunities to Claudio, Jose Leclerc and perhaps Keone Kela as matchups and game flow dictates, though Banister's usage patterns thus far would seem to favor Claudio the most.
