Claudio tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish out Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

Claudio was making his first appearance in nearly a week, retiring the side without incident. Though it was Jose Leclerc who collected the Rangers' most recent save back on July 23, it's worth noting that Claudio had covered 3.1 innings across back-to-back appearances prior to that and was likely just unavailable. As a result, Claudio still seems to be viewed as manager Jeff Banister's top closing option, though he'll need to handle a few more save situations without much hassle in order to build up some security at the back end of the bullpen.