Rangers' Alex Claudio: Unavailable Sunday due to illness
Claudio isn't available for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to an illness, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
The illness is only expected to be a short-term setback for Claudio, who hasn't done anything this spring to jeopardize his chances of losing out on the closer's role. He has tossed five scoreless, no-hit frames for the Rangers in Cactus League play and has remarkably thrown 24 of 25 pitches for strikes.
More News
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Extends hitless streak•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Has value in multiple bullpen roles•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Competing for closer duties•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Locks down ninth for 11th save•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Collects 10th save Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alex Claudio: Picks up ninth save Tuesday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...