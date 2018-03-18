Claudio isn't available for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to an illness, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

The illness is only expected to be a short-term setback for Claudio, who hasn't done anything this spring to jeopardize his chances of losing out on the closer's role. He has tossed five scoreless, no-hit frames for the Rangers in Cactus League play and has remarkably thrown 24 of 25 pitches for strikes.