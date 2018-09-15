Claudio will open Saturday against the Padres and will be followed by primary pitcher Ariel Jurado, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This will be the third time the Rangers go with an opener and the second time Jurado has been paired with one. The Rangers used an opener Friday, and the plan worked perfectly when Connor Sadzeck opened with a scoreless inning in a 4-0 win. Claudio has some length to him, so he could throw more than just one inning as the Rangers continue to experiment with the concept for the rest of the season.