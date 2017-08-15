Claudio worked around three base hits to turn in a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers. He notched two strikeouts in the 21-pitch frame.

Claudio loaded the bases with two outs and the tying run at the plate, but the southpaw was able to whiff Dixon Machado to end the Detroit threat. The 25-year-old has been stellar with eight strikeouts and only one run allowed over his last four appearances, but the lack of save situations that have come about during that stretch has limited his value to fantasy owners.