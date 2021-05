Speas was diagnosed Thursday with right elbow inflammation and will be shut down for the next four weeks before being re-evaluated, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Speas was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco over the weekend due to the elbow issue. Though inflammation typically isn't viewed as a major injury, the Rangers may be inclined to take a more cautious approach with the 23-year-old, given that he underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018.