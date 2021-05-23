Double-A Frisco placed Speas on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to a sore right elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Speas is scheduled to undergo further evaluation before the Rangers provide a timeline for his return to action, but the initial diagnosis of a sore elbow is concerning for a pitcher who required Tommy John surgery in June 2018. The 2016 second-round pick has been regularly hitting the triple digits with his fastball thus far in the Double-A season, but control has been an issue (11 walks in 6.1 innings).