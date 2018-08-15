Rangers' Alexander Ovalles: PTBNL in Hamels deal

Ovalles (hand) was traded from the Cubs to the Rangers as the player to be named later in the Cole Hamels trade.

The Rangers also acquired Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy in exchange for sending Hamels and cash to the Cubs. Ovalles, a 17-year-old outfielder, is on the disabled list in the Dominican Summer League after having surgery to remove a hamate bone last month. He was hitting .316/.430/.368 with zero home runs and eight steals in 76 at-bats prior to suffering the injury. He could make his stateside debut in 2019.