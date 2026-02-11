Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Diaz has a chance to see saves for the club this season, but the manager wants to see Diaz work in spring training games first, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Schumaker listed Robert Garcia and Chris Martin as the initial favorites to close games, but he left the door open for Diaz. The 29-year-old Diaz notched 75 saves for the Reds from 2022-2024, but he fell apart in 2025, posting an 8.15 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 17.2 innings between three different teams. It's a good opportunity for Diaz to re-establish himself on a team lacking bullpen clarity, but he has a lot to prove before fantasy managers can trust him again.