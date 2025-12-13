Diaz signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Diaz took a massive step in the wrong direction this past season, going from recording 28 saves with the Reds in 2024 to finishing the 2025 campaign with an 8.15 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 17.2 innings in the big leagues. He'll get another chance to turn things around with the Rangers, though he'll likely need to display some consistency before the team considers using him in high-leverage situations regularly.