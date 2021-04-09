Tejeda was recalled from the Rangers' alternate training site and will start at third base Friday against the Padres.

He takes the place of Brock Holt, who landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain in a corresponding move. Tejeda has some serious swing-and-miss issues, but he also has a quick bat and the speed to steal double-digit bases, so he could provide some cheap power and speed in deeper leagues. Tejeda will compete with Charlie Culberson for playing time at third base and will also serve as a backup option at second base and shortstop.