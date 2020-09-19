Tejeda went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Tejeda made his fifth straight start at shortstop since Elvis Andrus (back) was placed on the injured list. The Rangers are giving him a good look during September, and the 22-year-old has held his own against MLB pitching, sporting a .786 OPS. Despite the modest success, Tejeda is unlikely to be the team's starter at short in 2021. Andrus' declining offense has the organization considering a change, but Tejeda, who never played above High-A before 2020, may not be ready for a full-time gig.