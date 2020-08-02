The Rangers recalled Tejeda from their taxi squad Sunday.
Tejeda's prospect sheen has worn off in recent years, but the 22-year-old shortstop will at least give the Rangers a healthy body in the infield with Danny Santana (forearm) on the injured list and Rougned Odor (oblique) listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old spent the entire 2019 campaign at High-A Down East, slashing .234/.315/.386 with four home runs and nine stolen bases in 158 plate appearances.
