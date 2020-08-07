Tejeda went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Oakland.

Tejeda, who never played above High-A before this season, made his MLB debut Thursday, filling in for injured second baseman Rougned Odor (oblique). For a brief moment, Tejeda brought excitement to a listless Rangers lineup that's batting .208 after 11 games. Odor is expected to avoid the injured list, and manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that he's hoping the second baseman can return Friday or Saturday. That suggests Tejada's window is short one, but if he's generating offense, there could be room for him at shortstop where Elvis Andrus is below the Mendoza Line (.195) after 11 games.