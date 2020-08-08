Tejeda started at second base Friday and went 0-for-3 in a 4-3 win over the Angels.

Tejeda, who made a splash in his MLB debut Friday, filled in for Rougned Odor for a second straight game. Odor had been unavailable due to an oblique injury, but he returned as the designated hitter Friday. Odor's return suggests Tejada's stay in the starting lineup will end soon. He could see action at shortstop, but the Rangers may be reticent to hand a large role to Tejeda, who had zero experience above High-A prior to 2020.