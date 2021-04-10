Tejeda started at third base and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres.

It was a continuation of the profile Tejeda showed last season when he struck out 30 times in 75 at-bats (39.0 K%) while making his MLB debut for the Rangers. He was called up Friday after the Rangers placed Brock Holt (hamstring) the injured list. The 22-year-old infielder took Holt's spot at third base, being the left-handed component of a hot-corner platoon with righty-hitting Charlie Culberson. It should be noted that Tejeda, a middling prospect, has never hit above High-A before joining the Rangers in 2020.