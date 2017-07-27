Tejeda, 19, is slashing .233/.302/.373 with four home runs, 30 RBI and eight steals through 86 games for Low-A Hickory.

Tejeda has 105 strikeouts over that span. He'll have an intriguing power/speed combination for a middle infielder once he fills out, though must improve his contact at the higher levels.

