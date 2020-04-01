Rangers' Anderson Tejeda: Looks healthy in spring
Tejeda batted .500 (7-for-14) with a double, a home run, six RBI and six runs scored during the Cactus League.
The 21-year-old Tejeda showed no signs of the shoulder injury that wiped out three months worth of games in 2019. He rocked 19 home runs and stole 11 bases in 2018 and has shown interesting power from the middle infield spot. Tejeda's shown signs of swing-and-miss at the plate, but the 25/15 upside is there.
