Tejeda started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in Saturday's 7-4 loss to San Diego.

Tejeda has started at third base the two games since his callup, both coming against right-handed starters. He's taking up the lefty portion of a third-base platoon that had been filled by Brock Holt until he landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Charlie Culberson is the righty hitter in that platoon. Tejeda possesses a combination of pop and speed, but the 22-year-old prospect may be overmatched by MLB pitching.