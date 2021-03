Tejeda (elbow) entered Tuesday's spring game against Cleveland in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with a double.

Tejeda replaced Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop in what was his first Cactus League appearance. He had been slowed by an infection in the elbow but is no longer under any restrictions, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Tejeda made his MLB debut in the shortened 2020 season, making the leap from High-A, but he's expected to start this season in the minors.