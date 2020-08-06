Tejeda is starting at second base and hitting eighth Thursday against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Tejeda is set to make his big-league debut in place of the injured Rougned Odor (oblique). The 22-year-old spent the entire 2019 campaign with High-A Down East, slashing .234/.315/.386 with four home runs and nine steals in 158 plate appearances.
